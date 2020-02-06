Entertainment

The anime Ascendance of a Bookworm is shown in a teaser flanked by various information

Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The official website dedicated to Ascendance of a Bookworm, animated series taken from the light novel made concrete thanks to the work of Miya Kazuki, has released a new teaser dedicated to the awaited second part of the work, all followed by a new key visual that you can view by scrolling through the news.

As if this were not enough, the opportunity was used to announce that the second round of episodes of the production – which will consist of a total of 12 episodes – will be published from April 4, 2020. In addition, it has been announced that the work will be available in Japan in DVD format through four volumes containing three episodes each, all accompanied by a Blu-ray box which will instead contain all 12 episodes. Additionally, the second part of the anime will add Yuko Sanpei, Shō Karino and Chiyo Tomaru to the cast respectively as Gil, Fran and Delia. All three new characters are church servants who will act as assistants for Myne.

In case you don't know her, the work tells of a book-loving girl who, after dying in a tragic accident, is reborn as Mybe, a soldier's sick daughter. The world in which it is now also it is characterized by a very low literacy rate and books are paid for in gold. Mybe then decides to become a librarian to make sure that the new lands that have welcomed her are populated by assiduous readers.

