The anime adaptation of "I'm Standing on a Million Lives" has been announced, the first PV is online

The Japanese publishing house Kodansha announced a few hours ago that the Isekai of Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao "I'm Standing on a Million Lives"will receive an anime adaptation starting next October. Above you can take a look at the official trailer, while the lime is visible in the first Key Visual.

The manga is currently serialized on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and counts 9 tankobons available. The publishing house described the plot as follows: "High school student Yusuke Yotsuya is a lonely boy who doesn't mind going to school or having friends. His only escape is represented by video games. One day, however, Yusuke will find himself unwillingly transported to another world with two beautiful companions, and will have to work to save not only his life, but that of millions of other people".

Kumiko Habara (PriPri Chii-chan !!, Battle Spirits Burning Soul episode director) directed the work at the animation studio Maho Film, engaged on the second anime adaptation after that of If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord. Takao Yoshioka (High School DxD, Your Lie in April, Konohana Kitan) took care of the script while You were Kojima is Toshihide Masudate (In Another World With My Smartphone) they took care of the character design.

The cast sees the participation of Yuto Uemura (Hiro in Darling in the Franxx) as the protagonist Yusuke Yotsuya, Lisa Kubota (Ren in Konohana Kitan) in those of Iu Shindo, Azumi Waki (Mile in Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life ?!) in those of Kusue Hakozaki and finally Makoto Koichi (Rook Holmes in Infinite Dendrogram) as Yuka Tokitate.

And what do you think of it? Curious to see this new anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you are also an Isekai fan, we suggest you take a look at Re: Zero 2 and the new season of Vita da Slime, both coming out during 2020.