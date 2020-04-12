Entertainment

The animator of Bleach indulges himself with a new sketch of the beautiful Unohana

April 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
After a long wait, the anime of will return next year Bleach with the adaptation of the last narrative arc of the work, the Millennial War. We are curious, more than from a narrative point of view, to see how some of the most spectacular sequences of the entire saga will be staged.

One of the main animators of Studio Pierrot in the realization of Bleach is definitely Masashi Kudo, who has published on his Twitter profile a small tribute to Retsu Unohana, a character of the evening who in this particular historical moment resounds with his marked medical skills.

Kudo made a sketch of Unohana and Hanataro Yamada, reminding their viewers of the crucial importance of such a professional figure, which today finds itself at the forefront of fighting the tragic Coronavirus epidemic.

The illustration at the bottom of the article highlights the artist's extraordinary ability to imitate the characteristic trait of Tite Kubo, which makes the expressiveness of the faces and the scenic impact its greatest strength. In fact, if on one hand Bleach's manga is lacking as regards the backdrops, the author needed a few close-ups to capture the reader's attention on the page, transforming what was a lack into a careful stylistic choice.

We will see, with the serialization of Burn the Witch, if the author has also worked on this aspect or will continue with his own expressive figure. On the one hand his new publication on Weekly Shonen Jump, on the other the return of Bleach in 2021, we couldn't have wished for Tite Kubo's return to the scene.

How can Bleach's new anime overcome past mistakes? How much has the design of Bleach's characters changed during the serialization period?

