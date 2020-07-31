The animation industry at the time of Covid-19: 40% of the studies are in the red

Share it:

L'animation industry it is going through a less than rosy period, worsened especially by the advent of the New Coronavirius which has forced many companies to run for cover. An article published in Tokyo's Japanese online newspaper Keizaki appears to have investigated the consequences of the pandemic.

Despite Netflix's arrival on the market, there are still some particularly serious problems that the industry must face in order to recover from the delicate situation. However, the article in question could not help attributing a large part of the responsibility for the economic problems of companies toincompetence of numerous managers, many of whom are unaware of financial management procedures.

The moment the money starts to run out, the managers agree to the study in charge of work on new anime projects in a very short time under advance payments, all with the awareness of the company's inability to cope with such a workload. Economic damage, in fact, is felt in the long run, especially if there is a global pandemic in the middle. The COVID-19 it placed a heavy brake which culminated in a major economic loss for some studies already heavily in difficulty. If, due to the virus, no manufacturer filed for bankruptcy, it is true that the data in the aftermath of the emergency found that 40% of the animation studios are in the balance sheet.

Having fewer resources to distribute in production implies insufficient quality for the anime which, inevitably, will provoke negative reactions from the community. A serious vicious circle that will inevitably lead to failure without a structured training plan. And it is precisely those programs, among other things, as the article suggests, that have allowed to Makoto Shinkai to get to grips with Comix Wave through a successful global product.

