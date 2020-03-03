Entertainment

The animated series Sakamichi No Apollon is available for free on VVVVID

March 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Over these long years, the portal dedicated to streaming animated productions VVVVID it has gained a lot of fame among the Italian lovers of the anime industry for having offered countless high-level works without requiring any type of subscription and leveraging the exploitation of advertisements.

Well, to the delight of our public, on the official Facebook account of VVVVID it was announced that Sakamichi no Aporon (Kids on the Slope), animated adaptation of the manga materialized thanks to the work of Yuki Kodama who saw Shin'ichirō Watanabe at the direction , known for having worked on productions such as Samurai Champoo and Carole & Tuesday, it is now available on the portal with Japanese dubbing and Italian subtitles.

In case you don't know it, the work is set in the city of Yokosuka in 1966, after Kaoru had to move because of his father, whose work requires constant city-to-city travel. The boy enrolled in the local high school without interest, an environment he sees more as a nuisance than anything else, struggling to settle down and finding themselves perpetually excluded. Having reached his first day of school in the city of Yokosuka, Kaoru, however, meets Ritsuko and Sentaro, forming with them an unexpected bond transported by the strength of jazz music.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the anime adaptation of I'm Standing on a Million Lives was recently announced. In addition, the romantic film You Are the Beyond was also presented in these hours.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

