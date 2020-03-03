The animated series Sakamichi No Apollon is available for free on VVVVID

Share it:

Over these long years, the portal dedicated to streaming animated productions VVVVID it has gained a lot of fame among the Italian lovers of the anime industry for having offered countless high-level works without requiring any type of subscription and leveraging the exploitation of advertisements.

Well, to the delight of our public, on the official Facebook account of VVVVID it was announced that Sakamichi no Aporon (Kids on the Slope), animated adaptation of the manga materialized thanks to the work of Yuki Kodama who saw Shin'ichirō Watanabe at the direction , known for having worked on productions such as Samurai Champoo and Carole & Tuesday, it is now available on the portal with Japanese dubbing and Italian subtitles.

In case you don't know it, the work is set in the city of Yokosuka in 1966, after Kaoru had to move because of his father, whose work requires constant city-to-city travel. The boy enrolled in the local high school without interest, an environment he sees more as a nuisance than anything else, struggling to settle down and finding themselves perpetually excluded. Having reached his first day of school in the city of Yokosuka, Kaoru, however, meets Ritsuko and Sentaro, forming with them an unexpected bond transported by the strength of jazz music.

