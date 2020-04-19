Entertainment

The animated series of Yu-Gi-Oh! turns 20 from its first publication!

April 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
It was April 18 of 20 when the series of Yu-Gi-Oh! it was broadcast on TV Tokyo. The success that the series created by Kazuki Takahashi would have received was inconceivable. In fact, in a short period it was translated into many languages ​​and transmitted in about 60 countries, thus introducing the card game, which is still highly appreciated all over the world.

Despite Yu-Gi-Oh! had already achieved an animated transposition in 1998, never arrived in Italy and the United States, which mainly followed the events of the first seven chapters of the manga, only after the release of the 2000 series did the passion for this incredible universe spread, where you can manipulate incredible creatures thanks to simple cards.

It was there Crunchyroll Facebook page to share the video you find at the bottom of the page. A sequence extracted directly from the first historical episode, where Yugi Muto, after teaching his classmates a mysterious card game called Duel Monsters, he turns into his alter-ego and confronts this game with a very arrogant boy: Seto Kaiba.

Despite being the world champion of Duel Monsters, Kaiba is defeated by Yugi who manages to recompose the legendary Exodia with 5 cards. The last words spoken by the protagonist speak of the affection that must be felt for the cards, a clear reference to the Italian title of the episode, "The heart of the cards".

It was only the beginning of a very important franchise both in the anime sector, which today has 10 seasons and 4 dedicated films, and as regards collectible card games, being in third place as the best-selling brand. Speaking of the original series, we remind you that Yu-Gi-Oh! 'S Funko Pop will be available soon, and that a censorship has recently emerged regarding the character of Mai Valentine in the anime.

