The animated series Dokyuu Hentai HxEros is shown in its first official trailer

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
The announcement of new productions within the vast anime and manga market is always received with great interest by the public, and things have certainly not been different for Dokyuu Hentai HxEros, manga created by Ryōma Kitada and an interesting anime adaptation of which has recently been unveiled.

The red light series Dokyuu Hentai HxEros has already shown itself on several occasions, but this time the public will finally be able to enjoy the first real trailer dedicated to production. The promotional video was in fact published on Twitter – you can view it by scrolling down to the news – and allows you to take a first look at some of the characters who will be the master in the anime series

In case you are interested, the production catapults us into a planet Earth invaded by an unknown being that most have started to call "Kiseichu", a mysterious creature that attacks anyone who comes within range by stealing the so-called "Energy H", or erotic energy, basically making him lose any desire to continue living. The situation appears critical and the only chance of survival for the human species will be a student called Retto Enjo, who will have to collaborate together with the organization HxEros, made up of four beautiful girls.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find the first teaser dedicated to Dokyuu Hentai HxEros.

