The animated series Angel Beats! celebrates its tenth anniversary

It was the distant April 2, 2010, the day when the epic of Angel Beast! made its official debut, animated series produced in collaboration between Aniplex is P.A. Works that under the direction of Seiji Kishi he quickly conquered countless spectators scattered in every corner of the world.

Well, now in its tenth anniversary since the production arrived on our screens, the director of the Seiji Kishi series, the singer LiSA and Ayato Naoi – voice actor of Megumi Ogata – wanted share some thank you comments to fans on Twitter. Going into more detail, Kishi said:

"It's been 10 years since Angel Beats! Came out, time flies. There are many young people who have approached this industry after discovering our work. As much as it makes me happy, it makes me feel a bit old … RIP There have been many directors who worked on the episodes of Angel Beats! and who subsequently dealt with many other works, so I feel like Angel Beast! represented many series released over time. I'm happy to know that has remained in the hearts of all of you! "

LiSA, on the other hand, wrote the following message on her profile:

"Angel Beats! Represented my start in the animated industry. I tasted the anime world through Jun Maeda, the production team and the love of all the fans. I was able to sing countless songs at the top of my mind. Even now , 10 years later, Angel Beasts! Is my greatest treasure. Congratulations on your tenth anniversary. "

Finally, Megumi Ogata tweeted:

"Congratulations to Angel Beats! For his tenth anniversary! I can't believe it's been so long … I've always liked the energy of this anime. Even now just thinking about it can give me energy. Through this anime I met a lot of people I'm still attached to today. I'm grateful to the director, the staff, the cast and of course the fans. I love Naoi! Of course, he's an idiot, but I will love him forever! LOL. "

Furthermore, in the last few days, the studio that worked on Angel Beast! he said he was working on a new project not yet announced. Recently, Star Comics has returned to the spotlight for an appreciated initiative designed to keep fans at home.