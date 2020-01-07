The animated adaptation of Hortensia Saga announced with a trailer

Share it:

Sega Games has officially released the first trailer dedicated to the animated adaptation of Hortensia Saga, a free-to-play video game released on a mobile device that in the Japanese territory has been able to conquer millions of people, in fact becoming a work of incredible success for SEGA.

The video, which contains several scenes from the opera through which it is possible to see some of the characters who will make their appearance throughout the series, was followed by some brief additional information in terms of production. In particular, it has been made known that LIDEN FILMS is taking care of the animation work for the project while the rock band MY FIRST STORY is realizing the theme song of the opera.

The game from which the anime was taken was launched by Sega in 2015 on iOS and Android devices and saw us in the role of a young feudal lord forced to face the secrets hidden within the Kingdom of Hortensia, a battle after the other one. The excellent success of the video game led to the creation of an animated themed video always made by LIDEN FILMS, a company that among other things he also worked on several levels on the videogame project. In addition, Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed that serialization of a manga adaptation of the title will soon begin.

