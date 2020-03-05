The animated adaptation of Fly Me to the Moon has been announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the vast majority of events related to Japanese animation have been canceled at home because of the Coronavirus, just like the highly anticipated Anime Japan 2020, the productions continue to announce undisturbed new television adaptations. The latest of these announcements in the past few hours is Fly Me to the Moon.

After the announcement of You Are the Beyond, yesterday, the publisher Shogakukan confirmed the television transposition of the popular comic manga by Kenjiro Hata, currently in its tenth volume. The anime in question, however, will debut in Japan in the autumn season, in the first days of October.

The story revolves around the story of a boy named Nasa who, one day, falls madly in love with a cute girl named Tsukasa, met during the high school entrance exam. Nasa, in the grip of courage, declares herself, but she replies that she would have gone out with him only if the two had married. Several years later, on the day of NASA's 18th birthday, Tsukasa suddenly appears, ready to marry. Thus begins the new life of NASA.

Kenjiro Hata is not new to works of this mold, in fact in 2015 he made with the designer, and future wife, Masumi Asano, Seiyu's Life. And you, however, what do you think of this announcement, are you curious? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.