         The animated adaptation 'Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge' shows a trailer with a level of violence comparable to the video game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One month ago We had the opportunity to see a trailer of the new adaptation of the Netherrealms video game, 'Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge', and the truth is that it left us somewhat cold. The aesthetics were there, the characters too, and the story, but the real Mortal Kombat sauce was missing: the viscera. A new trailer has arrived to show that The R classification (for adults) of this adaptation is more than justified.

The new trailer of this animated adaptation that will arrive on digital platforms from next April 12 (we will see how it looks for Spain and where it can be seen) it focuses on Scorpion, perhaps the most iconic fighter in the extensive character roster. But the game features many other classic characters (Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Goro and a long etcetera), all within the framework of the traditional Mortal Kombat. That is, for now we do not expect to see the most bizarre and secondary kombatientes of last installments.

In the movie we will see how the warrior Hanzo Hasashi is killed after seeing his family die at the hands of the Sub-Zero mercenary. In the underworld, the sorcerer Quan Chi gives him the opportunity to return to Earth as Scorpion and take revenge. There, Raiden is gathering a team of warriors to face the Mortal Kombat and save Earth by beating the evil Shang Tsung and his spectral army of fighters.

The most striking aspect of this new adaptation is not only the brutal violence that unfolds, unusual in an animated film, but it does so following the style of the fatalities Game classics. Fans of the old guard of the franchise will recognize executions, special strokes and characteristic hooks from each one of the fighters, and that is what makes an especially faithful adaptation of the long-lived original saga await.

For the movie you have to wait

There is hardly any news of the adaptation in real image of 'Mortal Kombat', which hopes to prolong the success of the quite enjoyable previous adaptations of the nineties. The debutante Simon McQuoid directs from a script by Greg Russo and will be released in January next year. It produces nothing less than James Wan ('Warren Record'), which does not miss one.

'Scorpion's Revenge', in any case, is not the first animated adaptation of the franchise. In 1996, the series was adapted very briefly (only 13 episodes lasted) in the nice 'Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm', whose aesthetic reminds of this new foray into the saga. Previously, in 1995, a direct feature film was released that served as a prequel to the films.