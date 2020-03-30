The anecdote by which Cassano says that Ronaldo "was God"

Antonio Cassano He was a season and a half at Real Madrid in which, far from adequate physical form, he could not teach the quality he showed in Rome. He scored four goals in 29 games and left Madrid.

In an interview at Corriere dello Sport, he told one of the anecdotes that surprised him the most: "We were losing 1-0 at home. In the locker room, the coach retired Ronnie to put Van Nistelrooy, but he stopped him and said ' no, you will get me out in 15 minutes if I have not scored two goals'. Minute 15: 2-1 and two goals from Ronaldo. I said if there is a god of soccer, is Ronaldo. Then I found out that Messi is above him. "

"Messi, better than Maradona"

"Maradona has done something never seen before for four or five years, but Messi has been doing the same for 15 years. Messi scored 710 goals and made 300 assists. When he plays, his team is already winning 1-0. Maradona's followers must recognize him. Is there someone Better than him"said the Italian.