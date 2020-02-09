The androgynous Avu-chan leaves everyone speechless singing the Dororo OP in one take!

Share it:

When it comes to the best Opening of 2019, one cannot fail to mention Kean (Fiamma), the splendid opening theme of Dororo's new anime adaptation. The track was incredibly successful, collecting millions of streams on Spotify and over 20 million views on the official video on YouTube.

Obviously the official profile of THE FIRST TAKE did not miss the opportunity to come forward and after making his format go viral thanks to the performance of LiSA, he asked to participate also in the androgynous frontman of the rock band "Queen Bee" Avu-chan. In the clip visible at the top of the article you can take a look at the performance of the singer, accompanied as usual by the band's guitarist Hibari-kun.

Avu-chan has often been criticized for her gender change. In fact, the singer was born a man, but already at a young age she decided to identify yourself as a womanthus facing several criticisms. During his career, Avu-chan sang the Ending Theme of Tokyo Ghoul: re "Half" and even lent his voice to Zenon in Devilman Crybaby.

Avu-chan sang the Ending Theme of Tokyo Ghoul: re "Half" and even lent his voice to Zenon in Devilman Crybaby.