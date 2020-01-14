The American voice of Zenitsu is shown in a video while he is working on Demon Slayer

Share it:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was one of the most representative souls of 2019. Thanks to the work of Ufotable, the whole franchise was positively affected, especially the manga that surpassed ONE PIECE becoming the best-selling title of 2019. The popularity gained was such as to leave all of stucco.

For this reason, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is receiving the dubbing in numerous languages outside of Japanese. The Italian version is present on VVVVid, while there is work in progress also for the US version.

American voice actor Aleks Le shared a small video on his Twitter account showing the work done on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Specifically, it focuses on the episode 11 of the anime, the first in which it is the character of Zenitsu Agatsuma is fully present, to which Aleks gives you the voice.

As he explains himself, it was the first episode where he worked hard on the character, spending a lot of time trying to set the right tone for Zenitsu, in particular for the screams which, however, were not as powerful as the voice actor hoped. However, Aleks admits that he has improved since that time and that therefore the American spectators of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba can expect an increasingly faithful voice as the anime continues.