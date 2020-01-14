Entertainment

The American voice of Zenitsu is shown in a video while he is working on Demon Slayer

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was one of the most representative souls of 2019. Thanks to the work of Ufotable, the whole franchise was positively affected, especially the manga that surpassed ONE PIECE becoming the best-selling title of 2019. The popularity gained was such as to leave all of stucco.

For this reason, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is receiving the dubbing in numerous languages outside of Japanese. The Italian version is present on VVVVid, while there is work in progress also for the US version.

American voice actor Aleks Le shared a small video on his Twitter account showing the work done on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Specifically, it focuses on the episode 11 of the anime, the first in which it is the character of Zenitsu Agatsuma is fully present, to which Aleks gives you the voice.

As he explains himself, it was the first episode where he worked hard on the character, spending a lot of time trying to set the right tone for Zenitsu, in particular for the screams which, however, were not as powerful as the voice actor hoped. However, Aleks admits that he has improved since that time and that therefore the American spectators of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba can expect an increasingly faithful voice as the anime continues.

READ:  You will die of love with the surprise journey that Cara Delevingne has prepared for Ashley Benson

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.