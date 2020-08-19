the American Crime Story star pleads innocent

Share it:

After surrendering himself to NYPD in 2019 following allegations of harassment, Cuba Gooding Jr. finds himself embroiled in new allegations, this time even more serious.

Famous for his roles in such thick productions Jerry Maguire, American Horror Story and American Crime Story, the actor was denounced by a woman in relation to gods events that occurred in 2013. The woman said she met Gooding Jr. while he was in a club with a friend in Greenwich Village and was invited to the hotel where he was staying for a drink.

Once there, he would invite her to go up to the room, and then begin to undress, preventing her from escaping and pushing her onto the bed. According to the prosecution at this point the actor "she finished taking off her clothes and, using force and without having obtained consent, put a hand on her to touch her breast and a hand on her dress ". The complaint then speaks of one rape consumed shortly thereafter, but Gooding Jr. has declared himself totally unrelated to the affair, through his lawyer:

"We have never received accusations, these claims are completely false and lying. The thesis that he behaved inappropriately is completely untrue. "

The Oscar-winning actor is addressing six other causes related to abuse and harassment: in 2019 he pleaded not guilty. Unfortunately, even in the gaming world similar cases have emerged in the last period, after a Rocksteady report citing harassment, even Ubisoft executives have left the company.