the Amazon series is an irreverent pulp story whose faults are forgiven

The series created by David Weil has become one of the revelations of the season. Irreverent, shameless, cruel and vengeful, 'Hunters' is in our own right our happy place in this strange first quarter of the weirdest year of our lives.

Damn bastards

Actor, producer and screenwriter without too many credits behind him, David Weil enters the elite of television producers directly with this revenge thriller that moves closer to the old Vertigo comics than to the historical drama that is supposed to drag a story about survivors of German concentration camps during World War II. The cool detail is that it is bloodthirsty survivors and that they will not save on means when it comes to annihilating, attention, the thousands of Nazis that hid in North American terrain.

With a low profile cast and some claim like veteran Al Pacino or young Logan Lerman (depending on the generation, of course), the true thieves of the show end up being Greg Austin, composing one of the scariest psychopaths we've ever seen in a long time, and Josh Radnor, who composes his Lonny Flash with a modernity and meta-referential humor that engages. Both are full of charisma. Separate mention for the always exalted Dylan Baker, here with one of those characters who was born to play.

But not everything is round here. Although the series continues to surprise with each movement, each break or each small story that enriches the series and gives greater scope to its characters, that surprising capacity ends up being its great nemesis. Despite constantly playing clueless and using a narrative language where anything can happen, 'Hunters' reaches its climax exhausted, turning one of the season's heaviest revelations into a somewhat forced and excessive turn. And that, in a forced and excessive series, is a problem. But let no one be fooled: 'Hunters' is pure and healthy evasion on the most painfully anti-evasive sites in the history of (in) humanity.

Suicide squad

The humorous jumps that knock down walls in their path work like relief from extreme cruelty with which he remembers the past lives of the protagonists. 'Hunters' does not skimp on showing the infinite cruelty and mistreatment of the Holocaust. For that reason your trailers, reports and other abruptness atonal? They work for a dual purpose: to enrich the narrative and to relieve pain.

And maybe that's where you can sense the touch of one of its producers, the increasingly present Jordan Peele (the series is a production of his company, Monkeypaw Productions), who, at last, seems to put his signature on a television product that lives up to expectations, since neither 'Weird City' nor ' The Twilight Zone 'left a good taste in the mouth. Hopefully with the impending 'Lovecraft County', based on Matt Ruff's stupendous (and fun) novel, the streak continues.

Battered by critics a few weeks ago, after only half a season previewed, 'Hunters' is the series you, perhaps, need in these days of confinement. Its ninety-minute pilot makes it very clear where the shots will go, with a sensational opening and that catches us completely off guard (If we have not spent these days watching previews and reading about the series).

Al Pacino contributes his presence with a character with a certain resemblance to the legendary Van Helsing, and while it is true that his "signing" could be considered a simple decoration, it is no less true that one of the best moments of the series is a fun tribute to one of his most remembered performances.

'Hunters' is a hooligan who can offend doubly. First for being a hooligan and second for being a hooligan focused on the pain of a Jewish people with a thirst for revenge. If one is able to differentiate between reality and fiction, and is also a fan of the most delirious comics by authors such as Mark Millar or Garth Ennis, you should not miss it.