 The Amazing Spiderman, no. eleven

Relative is losing patience with Mysterio and has given him a new opportunity to follow his plan by heart. While MJ saved famous actress of an attempted murder of Electro, Spiderman convinced Dr. Curt Connors that he should stop isolating himself and give himself a new opportunity to be with his family because they missed him. Later, Peter attends a Curt class on how they are killing the future and -casually- Spiderman 2099 falls from the sky. In this new issue we will see the Union recruit Electro to capture Bumerang while Spiderman is involved in it without wanting to.

The history of this number would begin with Fisk enraged because Bumerang He has stolen a treasure he had been looking for and with Peter and Fred having drinks. When they decide to leave, the police decide to let them go – possibly because of the relationship between Pariente and Kingpin. Shortly after, Electro is invited to the Union to be one more member and Beetle informs him of all the benefits and that his next objective is Bumerang. At the Feast Center, Union attacks Bumerang and manages to kidnap him, although Spiderman tries to help him in his own way – and decides that Electro thinks of a way to make him suffer while Beetle was in charge of some matters. After learning that she was going out with Robbie, we saw that she had a deal to hand him over to Kingpin and be a legal union, but Bumerang shows them that if they do they will not escape from Fisk. While Spiderman gets some time, Beetle makes an important decision as a leader.

In general, we are facing a very funny comic that releases a few clicks the sea of ​​originals, although there are some that should have worked a little more. On the other hand, I really liked the feminist touch that Nick Spencer has brought to the comic with the presentation of the Electro Syndicate as a group of women who believe that even mothers can also be supervillains and should be empowered – Which is true, if we look at the world of comics, how many groups of respectable and non-comic supervillains are there? On the other hand, the plot in three parts has a very good execution and places a good emphasis on the female characters for once more than on the male and the final intentions of Beetle gives meaning to everything they were doing in the three American numbers . However, there is a relative detail that will leave everyone quite thoughtful.

As for the characters, Peter Parker is slowly becoming a "friend" a neighbor who was previously a supervillain, but as a superhero is always dragged into his madness and adventures in which they try to stop him for one reason or another, which leads Spiderman to "team up with him" or receive occasional beatings indirectly. Boomerang is still a quack and, even if he has a good heart, it is normal for him to get rid of anyone, but he does not make his intentions very clear. On the other hand, The Union seems to me to be a very diverse group that can contribute much to the world of the arachnid protagonist if they know how to take advantage of it for the appropriate plots, not only for some feminists, but also for the most villanesque, which are some villains to fear and to take into account. Electro as a villain, I love how angry he can become in a moment, although he also has his little heart. By last, Beetle has good intentions in the background, but often forgets to trust their partners And not telling everything can be a mistake as a leader.

On rhythm, this comic compilation of three American numbers maintains a good balance thanks to the action, the jokes and, in short, the storytelling that Nick Spencer shows, making the three numbers become fairly fast and make the reader want to continue reading more Spiderman adventures because he has not yet satiated.

On an artistic level, Kev Walker is a cartoonist who didn't like me most of the time, especially in the design of Spiderman at certain times, although the whole part of the Union, its designs, backgrounds, faces and others, are quite good. However, and although the final result is remarkable, there are times when the faces do not quite convince me.

In short, I think we are facing a plot quite remarkable and that touches certain quite necessary topics for the world of Spiderman and comics.

