 The Amazing Spiderman, no. 14

After failing to say goodbye to Mary Jane Watson and having to help her sister Teresa, Spiderman was embroiled in a war against symbiotes because Cletus Kasady planned an Absolute Slaughter to awaken Knull absorbing the Codexes. Joining Venom in the fight, Spiderman would cooperate at all times by calling the Avengers and protected Normie and Dylan from the monstrous Norman Osborn who was still believed to be Cletus Kasady. In this issue the 2099 Spiderman would wake up after his fall and search desperately for the Spiderman of the present while Teresa Parker engages Peter in a mission against the Chameleon.

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Lyla waking up Spiderman 2099 with extreme urgency before they analyze him to get patents, so Miguel responds with fists and manages to escape through the window, but his powers do not end up working and he ends up crashing with a car. Shortly after waking up, he would continue to see temporary distortions and fight the thugs holding him, but he managed to escape to find Peter Parker before time ran out. Meanwhile, Peter Parker was working on a collaborative project until Teresa recruited him to fight the Chameleon and stop the delivery of three infinity formula capsules. Although they chased away the Chameleon, they managed to stop the Outsider and defeated Marta SilverSide's SDV and found out why she needed that SHIELD formula. Soon after, as the Chameleon pursued his next plan involving the United Nations, Peter's partner Jamie included him in the presentation of a great revolutionary invention.

In general, we are a highly interesting comic that recovers a character and a striking theme, but that, unfortunately, this issue does not touch very much, so we hope that in the next Spanish issue we already have more than “2099 has problems”, let's see why, we have unexpected meetings and explanations that have left us speechless on the first pages, since we had never seen anything like it when 2099 had problems in the past. Although, if we had to bet, It may be that Peter Parker's plot and the last pages are the reason why 2099 is having trouble, but this would already be speculating until we have in our hands 2099 Alpha and the next Spiderman numbers that explain what is happening. Now speaking of certain details, I really liked seeing Spiderman and Teresa in action again, although we would prefer to see them more in civilian clothes, and the flashback detail of Marta Silver. On the other hand, the pages dedicated to Miguel and his urgency are incredible for how dynamic they are, as they bring out the best in his physical abilities.

As for the characters, Spiderman 2099 (Miguel O’Hara) is confused during the two numbers, his powers do not work at all well and the only thing that is clear to him is that he has to look for the Spiderman of 2019 (Peter Parker) and find some way to prevent his world from dying. On the other hand, Peter Parker finally tries to make friends in college, but his world as Spiderman calls him and this time he fights like never until you are presented with a dilemma who does not know very well how to respond as a hero. Teresa recruits her brother on his mission, but little by little it seems to be more of a revenge mission. until the dilemma comes and she must also reflect. On the other hand, the Forastero is a bully of very typical design, but with quite deep convictions and motives that soon make the characters rethink what to do. By last, the Chameleon as always is a villain who usually plays a double band And you do not know where he can come from in his next plan, so they should always be vigilant and stop him if they do not want to later regret what he can do, such as feeding the coals of collective hatred.

On rhythm, Nick Spencer treats the times very well in the two American numbers that are compiled in this Spanish number, since the parts of Miguel O'Hara are full of great dynamism of suspense while later we go to tranquility and also to pages of balanced action. For my part, Nick Spencer is playing very well with the theme he wants to deal with, for now.

On an artistic level, Patrick Gleason is in charge of drawing in a quite spectacular way in regards to the superhero sections, battles, character designs, environments and parts related to Spiderman 2099. However, I am not convinced by the aesthetics of his Peter Parker compared to others that we have recently seen by other authors.

In short, I consider that we are before an arc start that begins with an idea with enough potential and that entertains the length and breadth of the comic, although it remains to be seen how Nick Spencer ends up developing these 2099 seeds, since he only touches them directly when Miguel O’Hara takes over from the protagonist.

You can purchase "The Amazing Spiderman, no. 14 " here.