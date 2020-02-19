 The Amazing Spiderman, no. 13

Share it:

Peter Parker's life never seems to be in tune with Spiderman's and, as we saw in the previous issue, Peter was forced to help his sister Teresa on a rescue mission and could not say goodbye to MJ at the airport. Later, Pariente would visit Norman Osborn to reproach him for his actions and, after this, we would jump to the Absolute Slaughter event in which Spiderman would remember his past while trying to give everything so that Norman doesn't kill little Normie and Dylan brutally. In this issue we will see the conclusion of that fight and a Spiderman Symbiote special in which we will see the history of a tourist with the codex and how his life changes.

The story would begin with Peter remembering when Harry was sick with drugs and how Norman lost the papers and everything went to waste. Defeated and drawing strength from the depths of his being, Peter Parker would take advantage of a small dismissal of Norman – produced by an acquaintance – and try to change the tables so that Normie and Dylan were safe once and for all. However, and in a small flashback, Pariente's visit to Norman would not go as expected. In the following story, the tourist and judge Leonard Elkhart would visit New York and the Baxter building when the symbiote Veneno would take advantage of him to move to Peter Parker's apartment. Years later, Judge Elkhart talks to the police about what happened in New York and how he changed his life when he met a woman who caused his entire moral code to change forever, something that would put him in a place that would be a silver tray for a particular criminal.

In general, we are facing a comic that reminds us again of one of Spiderman's greatest values: Resilience, the act of getting up again and again and overcoming the problems he has in front of himself. Maybe this number does not stand out for a great plot beyond the small details that can be released. and make us theorize many of the readers about their identity, but it's an entertaining number that captures Spiderman's values when the worst possible situation seems unstoppable. On the other hand, The story of "Spiderman Symbiote" about Judge Elkhart is very entertaining and gets hooked on how a man so honest and faultless ended up behind bars and as a possible target for one of the greatest criminals in the world of Spiderman.

As for the characters, Peter Parker He is once again someone to admire in this issue for how he gets up even when he has almost no strength to get up or hit Osborn, and he has to resort to his most intimate memories to give him the necessary support. On the other hand, Relative He likes to make fun of Norman, but he also wants to avoid an event he doesn't want until the right moment occurs, so he is even willing to indirectly help Peter, but Osborn's way of being is something that it takes him out of his ways, something that nobody or very few have achieved. Norman Osborn He is still trapped in being Cletus Kasady and tries to kill Peter Parker at all costs, but, in reality, he doesn't care “the prize”, so he also enjoys whether he can kill little Dylan and Normie instead of Spiderman. Leonard Elkhart He was a judge with a life more or less in his line until the symbiote used him and, subsequently, the white rabbit opposed his sentence, which ended up turning his life 180º and gradually losing his sanity.

On rhythm, the number of Spiderman scripted by Nick Spencer is very active to involve the reader in the desperate action in which a failure can change everything; while Peter David's Spiderman Symbiote is more relaxed and explanatory.

On an artistic level, Ryan Ottley leaves us incredible panels that let us feel each of the blows between Norman and Peter, although in the flashbacks I just did not agree that I changed some clothes of the characters, for example, that of Gwen Stacy. Of course, except for those small details, some impressive pages and capable of removing the hiccups. On the other hand, Francesco Mobili leaves us good and pleasant pages at many times, although with somewhat exaggerated expressions in certain cartoons, although where it really shines and finds its moment is in the darkest and most dramatic panels.

In short, I consider that we are facing a tie-in number that doesn't advance much in the plot but it does remind us of the essence of Spiderman and gives us some special flashbacks while giving us an interesting battle and without cutting anything. In addition, the story of Spiderman by Spiderman Symbiote by Peter David is a good complement, not for its connection, but also for how the screenwriter spins the plot with the past and gives us a new emotional story.

