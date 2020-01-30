 The Amazing Spiderman, no. 12

Share it:

After a few quiet days for Peter Parker and Bumerang, the Union decided to recruit Electro in its group of feminist villains to kill Fred for what he had done against them – while Beetle had hidden plans for him. In the heart of the Feast, Syndicate attacked Fred and Spiderman jumped into the arena to defend him, but ended up kidnapping him. After learning that Robbie was dating Beetle and she wanted to deliver Fred to be a legal union, in the end the rest of the team decide that they cannot follow that plan because they prefer to be criminals. Thus, while Spiderman gets some time, Beetle made the toughest decision he made as a leader. In this issue we will see Peter Parker wanting to accompany MJ to the airport for his new job, but a request for help from Teresa Parker would be a dilemma. In addition, Pariente would visit Norman and later Spiderman would try to prevent Norman from killing little Dylan and Normie.

The history of this number would begin with Peter helping MJ pack his work trip, although he has doubts about what he should do, whether to stay in New York or accompany her. After asking his aunt May for advice, Pete begins to understand what he should do, but Teresa Parker makes an appearance to ask for help for a rescue mission. Like Spiderman, both would try to stop the Chameleon and rescue David Albright in hopes of finishing soon to get to the airport and fire MJ. On the other hand, the second number would start with Relative going to visit Norman Osborn a few weeks ago of Absolute Slaughter to reproach him for all his acts and that he could end him right now (Before continuing, we emphasize that this part would go chronologically after Absolute Slaughter, no. two). After that, Peter would fight Norman Osborn with the Matanza symbiote to prevent him from killing Dylan and Normie while remembering things from his past.

In general, we are facing a story that shows us again how dysfunctional the life of a superhero is usually in which the two lives – civil and heroic – do not always get along and there are usually problems, which reminds us that we must establish priorities, but in addition that we must also give value to that, we take the action we take, we must be glad to have helped in any of our choices. On the other hand, the second number is perhaps the most disturbing and most brutal of this comic thanks to Pariente's dialogue and how our character gives his all to fight against an Osborn Slaughter that surpasses him in strength. Now, speaking a little more in detail about some aspects of the plot without going into spoilers, the Chameleon's plot and what he is looking for has a great interest in the medium term and seeing Teresa along with Spiderman is always a great thing. However, Spiderman's anxiety to want to try to get to the airport as soon as possible is transmitted very well to the reader and it is something that Nick Spencer has achieved in a great way. On the other hand, Pariente's talk is too mysterious and leads us to too many theories about his identity that are already beginning to dislodge us and Spiderman's fight against Norman is undoubtedly bleak.

As for the characters, Peter Parker is very worried about Mary Jane's trip and her new job, but she doesn't know very well how she should act So you are looking for the best person who can help you that is your Aunt May. However, the encounter with his sister Teresa and his only help would be more stress and anxiety, even if he was happy to help her. MJ is happy for his new job and is somewhat excited, but he knows that Peter must go out to help and not lose heart. Teresa works with Peter with all her eagerness to free her partner, although she should have taken Peter's feelings more into account. Relative remains as mysterious as ever, but here he begins to bring to light that perhaps he had to be related to Norman Osborn, which makes us theorize. By last, Norman Osborn still believes Cletus Kasady and has a lost mind, but as soon as Matanza helps him, Norman unleashes himself as never before to end his archenemy.

On rhythm, Nick Spencer finds a balanced time in the first number and then go in crescendo since the appearance of Teresa Parker and then already, when we reach the second issue of the compilation, after the talk of Pariente, the plot goes at a faster pace to go summarizing certain details while the fight between two Titans develops.

On an artistic level, Ryan Ottley does a more than excellent job in this issue with a very expressive, dynamic comiquero design, and capable of being very visceral or enigmatic if the situation requires it to transmit as many environments as possible. Without a doubt, the artist here is getting the reader to dive with great ease and enjoy the drawing without much difficulty – and look at those flashbacks!

In short, I consider that we are facing a quite remarkable number of Spiderman that excites how Peter-MJ continues to develop and how Peter confronts Norman Osborn without regard.

You can acquire “The Amazing Spiderman, no. 12 ” here.