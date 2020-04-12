 The Amazing Spiderman: Closed Circle

Share it:

As it happened many times in the past when a screenwriter left a stage in cliffhanger and a new one had to retake the stage without knowing how to solve everything, Marvel has decided to create an experimental Spiderman adventure with great cartoonists and writers in which there was a condition: they only had to know some details of what the previous writer had done, nothing more, and, obviously, each situation had to end in cliffhanger so that the next screenwriter was creative. In this way, authors like Hickman, Spencer, Kelly Thompson or Ewing and cartoonists like Bachalo, Allred, Bagley or Valerio Schiti give all their efforts to give one of the best joint stories without knowing in advance what their colleagues did until they received it. in your hands. How has it turned out? We will see it after the jump.

The story of this tome would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Spiderman getting up confused from a mission and remembering what happened together with Fury. While trying to stop IMA, Spiderman heard an inmate and apparently released him as a good person. To try to follow them, Fury expelled Spiderman from the ship and he managed to stick the escape ship until the reentry on Earth, where he ended up in Huronlandia listening and releasing a man who gave him clues about what had happened. After chasing the werewolf or Dr. Lattimore, he tried to explain how to fix everything, but Fury murdered him. Then Spiderman used the translocator and saw that they had all become werewolves, and in the end he too. Guided by Spider-Hams and the voice that follows him everywhere, Peter would understand everything a little better and face the High Evolutionary until the voice took shape and Peter had to use "the cure for everything". However, in the final stretch, Spiderman would understand that he had been wrong in the method and now he would be determined to solve everything without any kind of failure.

In general, we are before a comic moderately amused by the constant madness of the narrative in most parts and by the originality that is thanks to its experimental behavior in which you do not know where the comic will come from. On this side I can say, if the screenwriters didn't even know it, the readers even less, so surprises, some laughs and moments of shock are guaranteed thanks to the incredible proposal. In addition, not everything is in the narrative, but also the comic offers us quite strange moments that will leave us out of place in more than a moment, either because of what happens in the background, because of the intentional gaps, intentional censorship, strange mixtures as men wolf or… animatronic assassins !!, among others. On the other hand, and although the comic presents us with a mystery that ends up being interesting, the most valuable thing about this comic is how it does not abandon the values ​​of the essence of Spiderman. Without a doubt, count on Jonathan Hickman, Gerry Duggan, Nick Spencer, Kelly Thompson, Al Ewing, Chip Zdarsky and Jason Aaron is an unforgettable experience that no one should miss.

As for the characters, Spiderman starts out confused, but follows all Fury's instructions to avoid an apocalypse by IMA if you use the weapon at your disposal. However, the character does not forget his humor, intelligence, and habitual reflections by the way they make him who he is. On the other hand, the voice tries to give you continuous clues Peter Parker to help you solve the mystery on the condition that it helps you out of bulky situations on some occasions, like getting you out of a cell or a bathroom. By last, Nick Fury and Dum Dum Dugan are the bosses of Spiderman and try to defeat IMA while giving Spiderman time to fulfill the mission of retrieving the IMA weapon so that they do not use it. Luckily, they will also have the help of another unexpected character.

On rhythmDespite the fact that there are seven different screenwriters, they all find the right rhythm so that the adventure does not get heavy at any time and is even active at certain times.

About The edition, we find a volume in soft cover that compiles the unique number "The Amazing Spider-Man: Full Circle One-Shot USA" with a fairly good paper and binding, as well as an introduction to height made by Xavi Sanz Serrano. In addition, as juicy extras, we have several alternative covers, emails from the writers, and an interview by Xavi Sanz Serrano with Al Ewing at the end of the volume.

On an artistic level, for this occasion, Marvel has had a great gallery of cartoonists among which we can count Chris Bachalo, Greg Smallwood, Michael Allred, Valerio Schiti, Chris Sprouse, Rachael Stott, Cameron Stewart and Mark Bagley. With this number of cartoonists, each of the readers will have their subjective opinions, but, objectively and analyzing each section, se notices a lot that each and every one of them have worked hard to give their best within their style and, although the drawing style is not uniform, the reader will still be able to enjoy the tome.

In short, I consider that It is true that it is not a comic for everyone, but if you give it a chance the reader will find an experimental volume that is acceptable, fun and eager to surprise you at all times..

