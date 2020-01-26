The amazing goal in the Japanese futsal league that has served to win the league

The Japanese futsal league has left us one of the great images of the weekend. During the encounter between Nagoya Oceans and Vasagey Oita, in which the league title was decided, Rafa Santos invents one of the most unlikely goals That has been seen.

Rafa Santos, Brazilian forward of the Japanese team receives an assist in the back area rival, put to invent a resource with which to be able to hurt the rival, hits with the outside of the foot in a very aesthetic movement that served to consolidate the league title.

With the 7-1 final Nagoya Oceans has proclaimed champion of the league thanks to this impressive one that has set social networks on fire.