Sports

The amazing goal in the Japanese futsal league that has served to win the league

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Japanese futsal league has left us one of the great images of the weekend. During the encounter between Nagoya Oceans and Vasagey Oita, in which the league title was decided, Rafa Santos invents one of the most unlikely goals That has been seen.

Rafa Santos, Brazilian forward of the Japanese team receives an assist in the back area rival, put to invent a resource with which to be able to hurt the rival, hits with the outside of the foot in a very aesthetic movement that served to consolidate the league title.

With the 7-1 final Nagoya Oceans has proclaimed champion of the league thanks to this impressive one that has set social networks on fire.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.