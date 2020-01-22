The alternative Titanic ending that hardly anyone knows

Share it:

Titanic, considered one of the best films of recent years, was taken to the cinema by award-winning director James Cameron and managed to make it one of the blockbuster hits of the seventh art.

Titanic is inspired by the tragedy of the British ocean liner that allegedly sank after having hit an iceberg in April 1912.

This film premiered in 1997 and made Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, its protagonists famous throughout the world, and throughout these years it has been broadcast and repeated several times on different television channels in many countries, including Mexico.

An alternative ending circulates on YouTube that few may have seen. Rose, turned into an old woman, remains with the jewel "Heart of the Sea", while in the original version she throws it into the sea and then dies.









Thanks to Titanic, James Cameron won the Oscar as Best Director and the best reviews of the international press in terms of its realization and production.

In the plot the life of Rose and Jack is told, two young people of different social classes who are in the boat and fall in love, but will face the sinking of the ship.