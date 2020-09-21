the alternative endings that we all wanted

The eighth season of Game of Thrones turned out to be full of light and shadow: expectations were high to discover the epic finale of the series conceived by David Benioff and Dan Weiss, but the final result was disappointing. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently spoke out about the petition to rewrite GOT8, which exceeded one million signatures.

Sure, some stories could have been handled better, and many of the theories posted by fans over the years seemed far more interesting than what we’ve actually witnessed. Today we’re going to explore some of the alternate Game of Thrones endings that we really wanted to see.

One of the most reported theories over the last few seasons of the series is what he wanted Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) nei panni del Night King. Over the years the two figures had often been associated, both for the powers and for the interactions between the two during the visions of the young Stark. The idea of ​​a series for which the “eternal cycle” would have to recur, and of a King of the night who, despite the defeat, would return in the role of Bran, has been passionate and tormented for a long time. Too bad it didn’t happen that way.

For many, one of the biggest shocks was seeing the madness of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), and all the events leading up to her death. Fans of the mother of dragons would have liked to have seen Daenerys order the faithful Drogon to burn the Throne to ashes. Or that, once in power, the queen decides to share the government with her lover Jon (Kit Harington), to reign with justice. Given the path that led Dany to Westeros it is difficult to hypothesize her “surrender” to the Throne, but her demise has raised more than one question.

For those who have never tolerated Daenerys, the ideas were very clear: it had to be Arya (Maisie Williams) to kill her, and he could have done so in several ways, taking the form of the trusty Gray Worm (Jacob Anderson) or even Jon.

With rumors persisting about an alternate Game of Thrones ending, many are hoping that, sooner or later, a more worthy conclusion to the series will be released by HBO, pending George R.R. Martin complete the books, which we already know, will have a different ending to GOT.

And what ending would you have wanted from the series? Let us know in the comments space!