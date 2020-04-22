The Alternative Edition ', the surprising unofficial three-hour montage that enhances David Lynch's adaptation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

‘Dune’ is considered a science fiction literature masterpiece, whose final cinematographic representation is yet to come. With hopes pinned on the new adaptation of Denis Villeneuve, there are several unsuccessful attempts to bring the first novel to the screen, including one of Jodorowsky and another of David lynch in 1984 that neither the fans of the director nor the fans of Frank Herbert They just found it satisfactory.

Despite the fact that the 2000 Sci Fi Channel miniseries is more accurate in the representation of the book, it is still a television product with limited media that has not aged well in its digital special effects, so, in terms of design and staging, that of Lynch remains the benchmark. Herbert's vision was a complex history of feudal politics, religion and mystique around a desert planet with giant sandworms, which houses an all-powerful psychedelic spice called melange.

The disappointing television version

With a complicated premise, the director's film 'Eraser Head' (Eraserhead, 1977) turned it into an almost incomprehensible Shakespearean drama, which was not because it was surreal, but because it was cut by the producers to turn the narrative into a disaster. After many discussions in post-production between Lynch, who wanted a three-hour version, and the producer Dino de Laurentiis, who loved her for two, in the end a disappointing product came out that the director himself did not like, who did not have the final cut.

Many thought that this problem would be solved with editing an extended montage that was made for television with almost three hours, which only made the film worse. Universal's TV division had no idea what it was doing and tried to make it more accessible ‘Dune'for young viewers, cutting violence to replace with discards, leaving a cut in which the disorder is perceived, an atrocious rhythm, shots of repeated special effects and other botches that led Lynch to repudiate that version, leaving it to be credited soon welcome anonymous author Alan Smithee.

A new vision based on what is known

However, in successive editions it has been accompanied by discarded material, deleted scenes and a lot of footage that many fans have used to retouch and remodel the David Lynch film themselves. The fan-edit phenomenon is one of the cinephile discoveries of the 21st century, with limited in-house editing tools and forms of distribution bordering on illegality, but in keeping with fair use in educational and debate use, non-commercial purposes. .

Lynch's ambitious adaptation has one such montage, and has been applauded by both the community and many critics such as one of the best fan-edits ever made. ‘Dune: The Alternative Edition Redux’(2012) is the third and final version of the editor Spicediver (his anonymous nickname) who made his first attempts in 2008 and 2009. With a mix of the movie version, the extended television version, some deleted scenes and soundtrack tracks, he tries to minimize problems and improve the moments that work, in addition to introducing narrative modifications that are not in any previous version.

The assembly work took Spicediver several years to reach the practically 3 hours that make up the missing footage with enough sense, without betraying too much the style of the first cut of David lynch, something that, for the time being, the television version was not capable of. However, it is not the longest possible version of ‘Dune'With large fragments, such as the animated prologue, absent. More than a sample of everything that is available, it shows an intention focused on the story and improving the narrative.

Beyond reordering and integrating

In fact, some action scenes are shorter, to make sense of them. There are also not so many internal dialogues of the characters, whose presence was too constant and even annoying in the original. Additionally, there is a structure divided into four books, each with a title preceded by a quote from Dune's novels. Herbert's original novel was divided into three books and a fourth is added in this edition to accommodate the structure of the film. The titles are: ‘The Great Houses’, ‘Dune’, ‘Muad’dib’, and ‘The Prophet’.

The different episodes create a feeling of point and aside that plays in favor of the abrupt changes in the main character, helping to assimilate time spaces that do not have a good transition in any of the previous versions, although the underlying problem remains. In addition, the modifications of Spicediver are not only reduced to a more or less worked "cut and paste", but modifies visual effects like blue eyes that changed patiently, plane to plane, for years.

He also worked on the available material with a frame cleaner for the extra material that had not been done in the studio, audios of previous scenes over others and a careful and organic adjustment of the soundtrack, despite not being ideal in all cases . Starting with the original opening of Reverend Mother Fremen, nine grand moments are included in total, cwith many missing shots and adjustments in the existing order to give coherence, but most important is the alternative ending, which avoids the controversial rain on Arrakis.

The indelible problems

That detail of the original film has always bothered fans of the novel due to the climate contradiction and possible effects on the planet, but the truth is that it gave a touch of Biblical epic that leaves a note in high the original cut, despite the fact that the way to fix it in the 'Dune: The Alternative Edition' Also works. Overall, art direction and production design remain incredible and ahead of their time, with little precedent in science fiction filmmaking, and This montage is a little closer to a glimpse of the great work that could have been.

But, although Spicediver's work is pharaonic, it is still a good fan fix and that is still noticeable in the changing quality of the deleted scenes. Audio details here and there, like in final battle, where there are choppy moments, and some unnatural transitions, make the feeling of being a reconstruction of what could have been and was not, with imbalances between acts – it is much more interesting in the last two books – and other problems inherited from a bumpy production, not without ridiculous details that squeak with the almost religious film tone that it has at times.

However, with everything, it is preferable to the cinema setup, which was a tepid adaptation of the book, because it's so much closer to the epic movie than Lynch was apparently trying to do. Although we don't know what the creator of ‘Inland Empire’ (2006) had in mind, the plot is more understandable, with a complete reconfiguration of the presentation of the universe Dune to the public. And although, surely, the vision of Villeneuve ends up being the definitive, Regarding the 1984 version, this is, without a doubt, the best way to approach it.