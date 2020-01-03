The alternation of the seasons in the new screenshots of Animal Crossing New Horizons

Share it:

Just over three months are left before the arrival of the expected new chapter in the saga of Animal Crossing, New Horizons, which will be available starting March 20, 2020, and new screenshots released by Nintendo they give us an idea of ​​what will be expected in the game.

The Kyoto house has indeed opened the new one official site Japanese for the video game, thus enriching it with new unpublished images, which show us that once again great importance will be given to the alternation of the seasons.

Animal Crossing has always followed the real calendar hand in hand, and therefore you can see spring panoramas, but also more arid and dry typically summer landscapes, as in the last photo you notice a snowfall that will wait for us next winter, and so on. It is likely that as usual there will be different activities to be carried out depending on the season in which you are.

As said, we will have to wait a little longer before meeting again Tim Nook and the villagers. In the meantime, a news was released just yesterday new trailer of the game on the occasion of New Year, which also showed the official cover art of Animal Crossing New Horizons.

To learn more, you can also take a look at our preview of Animal Crossing New Horizons. What do you think? What do you expect from the exclusive game on Nintendo Switch?