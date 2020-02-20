The alleged move from Kanye West to Kim Kardashian in an elevator that is already viral

Share it:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West live another awkward moment in an elevator.

The video has received all kinds of interpretations, although for the moment the protagonists have not spoken.

It is proven that drama and controversy are two factors practically inherent in Kardashians. Wherever they go, any movement or gesture they carry out is likely to become news. For example, the ‘cobra’ of Kanye west to Kim in a basketball game, or the last viral drama: a supposed move of the rapper to his wife in an elevator in Paris. So, how do you hear it. As shown by a video that runs through the internet, the couple takes a hot kiss when they go down in a transparent elevator, moment caught by the cameras, but when the doors open Kanye leaves the cubicle and leaves Kim alone who has to carry both of their bags while Doors close on your face. Slight or dismiss?

Be that as it may, fans on the internet seem not to be very happy about it. It could well have been a mistake caused by the cameras present there or a little affectionate attitude in public that would have been repeated after the "kiss cam" a few days ago. This is the moment that social networks analyze:

Internet, as expected, is "living" with this strange moment …

“Kanye is happy to leave Kim in the elevator. May God bless your little heart. ”

"Kanye gets off the damn elevator and leaves Kim alone with the bags, when even the doors start to close."

“Kanye is a true Gemini. The damn left Kim in the elevator even when the doors closed and everything. ”

