The alleged lover of Karla Panini's husband is uncovered in networks

After receiving harsh criticism on social networks, the comedian Karla Panini may be suffering what her former co-worker Karla Luna felt when her ex-partner, Américo Garza, current husband of the former, cheated on him.

This has led Internet users to thoroughly investigate every detail of the life of the current couple, which is why they have made their conclusions and assure that Américo could have a lover.

Netizens comment that Fabiola Martínez, host of Telehit, could be Garza's new lover, because through her Instagram account, the woman has shared romantic floral arrangements that a lover, still unknown, has sent her.

In addition, Fabiola also shared a video on her TikTok account that caught the attention of her followers and further increased speculation about a romance between her and Americo. So far none of those involved has come out to give statements.

Recall that Panini had a secret relationship with the husband of whom was her best friend, Karla Luna, who later uncovered herself and after she died of cancer, their romance ended in a wedding.

This action by both has been widely criticized, the driver has received harsh comments against her from Internet users, who consider her as the worst, but this does not seem to matter to Panini, since she is very happy next to Heron.