The alleged betrayal of Natalia Téllez and Gonzalo Vega Jr to Jade Fraser

Months ago the romance between Natalia Téllez and Gonzalo Vega Jr. began in the middle of a loud rumor; Apparently the TV host set her eyes on a man who already had a romantic relationship. Previously the young actor was the girlfriend of the actress Jade Fraser.

In April 2019, TVNotas magazine published that Gonzalo Vega Jr. was unfaithful to his girlfriend Jade Fraser with Natalia Téllez. According to when Jade knew that her boyfriend and her friend would work together in the "Ninis" series, he introduced them; then there would be good chemistry between Natalia and Gonzalo, leading them to betray Jade supposedly.

An alleged person close to them, told the entertainment magazine: "What happens is that one day Jade came as a surprise to the recordings of the series 'Ninis' and caught Natalia Téllez and him in a romantic plan, so there was a tremendous mess, Jade went crazy because she didn't expect Gonzalo and Natalia to betray her. "

After the publication of TVNotas, in an interview for the extinct INtruders program, Jade Fraser commented on this: "I know Natalia through the middle, I have nothing to say, I think I have to take care of being happy myself."

At that time about his courtship with the son of actor Gonzalo Vega, he made it very clear that this cycle had already closed. "In relationships one always has to make things clear and now, not be selfish with the other person.

I do not know if they are happy together, if they are together, I am glad that they do well, that they are happy.









Neither Natalia Téllez nor Gonzalo Vega Jr. gave their opinion on what was published by the magazine, assuring that they had betrayed Jade.