The Alien Cube: the horror of Alessandro Guzzo comes out in 2020, here is the gameplay video

Building on the experience gained with The Land of Pain, the Italian author Alessandro Guzzo confirms that he is working hard on the project of The Alien Cube and sets for 2020 the release of his new, ambitious horror adventure inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft.

The latest digital effort of the Venetian developer re-immerses us in the bright atmospheres of his intellectual property to make us wear the clothes of Arthur, a lonely man forced to deal with the shocking past lived by his uncle, the protagonist of The Land of Pain.

Thanks also to the potential of CryEngine 5 and using one photogrammetry technique, the narrative link between the two works of Guzzo will be manifested in an exquisitely Lovecraftian-style horror work, with horrible visions that will torment the main character to make the atmosphere of the title even more immersive and realistic.

Among the other elements that will characterize this project, we mention the presence of environments full of puzzles to solve, of an engaging soundtrack supported by many samples of ambient sounds and scenarios, both natural and otherworldly, in which to face hostile climatic conditions. Waiting to provide you with our in-depth analysis on The Alien Cube and to know its release date on PC, we invite you to admire the video that stands out at the beginning of the article and to read our review of The Land of Pain.