         The Alcatel 3L 2020 arrives in Spain, price and availability of this new economic mobile

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the renewal of Alcatel's accessible catalog, the manufacturer to which TCL belongs has begun to distribute the most balanced in the quality / price ratio, the Alcatel 3L 2020. Multiple cameras, large screen area, large battery and updated to Android 10, among other key features.

Few brands have as much history in telephony as Alcatel's. Manufacturer of the most iconic mobiles for which we started with a GSM phone, the company's mobile division ended up in the hands of TCL to empower the most accessible range of smartphones beyond China. Thus, there have been several generations of best sellers below 200 euros. And the brand aspires to repeat success with the update of one of its best-selling models, the Alcatel 3L.

Mobile accessible, updated and with decent hardware

The Alcatel 3L 2020 is not new since the company unveiled it at the last CES in Las Vegas, in early 2020. It has taken a few months to go to the store windows, but it is already ready to land on them: the smartphone has arrived in Spain. And it does not do it at a bad price, especially considering its specifications: the Alcatel 3L 2020 comes at a cost of 149 euros.

The brand's new smartphone is now ready to be distributed in regular stores, it can also be purchased shortly through the TCL online store. The Alcatel 3L 2020 is a mobile with a pleasant design, plastic touch, maintains a fair performance without being weighed down, offers wide photographic possibilities and part with Android 10 as standard; without the customization of Alcatel being excessive, which is a detail to take into account.

Below are the full features of the Alcatel 3L 2020: