 The Age of Rebellion, free update for Star Wars: Battlefront II

The videogame "Star Wars: Battlefront II" will review the original trilogy now that they have just taken advantage of the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" to also offer in the game material of this saga closure. EA announces the DC "The Age of Rebellion", a free update that is already available. Summarizing its novelties we can say that this pack adds 7 new locations for the cooperative mode, two new characters (Ewok Hunter and ISB Agent), 4 new weapons, 4 Capital Ships for the cooperative mode, Hero improvements, AI improvements and two new maps of Heroes v. Villains

As we see, one of the great novelties is that they have been added seven new locations in cooperative mode: the Great Temple of Yavin IV, the second Death Star, the moon of the forest of Endor, Hoth, Tatooine, the Jabba Palace and the Kessel spice mines seen in "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story". This DLC also puts the Venator of the Republic and Dreadnaught of the Separatist ships as play areas in the cooperative mode.

However, the most attractive aspect of The Age of Rebellion may be its two new characters. A ISB female agent He joins the ranks of the Empire, and brings his two RK-4 ships to the fight. One of his special abilities allows the ISB agent to locate nearby rebels with greater speed. You can also inspire close allies with your "Double your effort" ability.

The other great character added is the Ewok Hunter, which fights for the Rebellion. It comes armed with a bow, a spear, and a bag of fierce Wisties. The Ewok Hunter can also use his Brave Horn to increase the damage caused by his allies. But the disadvantage of that ability is that it exposes the Ewok Hunter to enemy sensors.

