The after-Megxit is a mess, the word of Harry and Meghan's friends who have revealed in a doc how they are doing

The exit of the prince Harry and Meghan Markle it is now a historic event on everyone's lips: for its importance in the Royal Family but also on the costume. Everyone wants to know the truth about Megxit beyond the official press releases and fake news and to clarify it has thought of one documentary ABC aired on Wednesday 29 January 2020 entitled Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown. In the documentary once again it is the friends of Harry and Meghan and the people closest to them who have their say on how the Sussex are reacting to the terms imposed by the Queen Elizabeth, to moving to Canada and new life. And – spoilers – things are not going so well at least according to Nacho Figueras, the polo champion friend of the Prince Harry who said he heard it after the storm and how the son of Lady Diana is suffering from the situation.

Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry during a polo tournament in Rome in May 2019. Elisabetta A. VillaGetty Images

Apparently Harry it has remained underneath it, much more than it seems. And yes, it was his decision to move away from royal duties to live a more peaceful life with his wife Meghan and the little Archie, but all the choices have a price, even the ones you wanted very strongly.

In the post-Megxit documentary aired on ABC Nacho Figueras said that Harry is not feeling well and is still working on what has happened.

He suffered from a lot of things that happened to him and now he suffers because people are judging him

The aftermath of the media attack that led to Lady Diana's death in 1997 has put Prince Harry so much on the defensive that even now, as he begins his new life in Canada, he is trying to put stakes on paparazzi. But according to Nacho Figueras, who has always had beautiful words for his friend and Meghan Markle's relationship, his is the attitude of a man who wants to defend his family and nothing else. Even if it hurts, even if he gave up the only life he knew, the royal one.

Did the father … a boy who is trying to protect his cubs and his lioness, whatever the price. Harry has become an incredible man, a man his mother would be very proud of.

The situation after leaving the Royal Family is therefore settling: it is true that Meghan Markle was recovered while, apparently serene, she went for a walk with Archie through the woods of Vancouver but it is also undeniable that the biggest change in this the moment Prince Harry is experiencing it. In the documentary, the chorus of voices that attempted to reconstruct the situation after the Prince's divorce from his family of origin tried to emphasize above all the renunciations: affections but also military titles, the result of a career that lasted more than one year. decade and to which Harry had to say goodbye with much regret. If the rumors and opinions of friends are not enough for you, then hearing from the protagonist's own voice the regret for the situation is the best thing to do: Prince Harry has already spoken of the thing in a speech for Sentebale and from those words you understand well his current mood.

What will happen now, after the transition period to Sussex freedom imposed by Queen Elizabeth? The court in London has remained vacant and substitutes are being sought to give more breath to Kate Middleton and Prince William, who after the #Megxit have become two tops for events.

Meanwhile Harry and Meghan trying to make peace with the old life and to build a brand new one: with a new job, their strength (or almost) and the love that has kept them united so far, against everyone.

