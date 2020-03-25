The AFE denounces the lack of rigor with the ERTE in Spanish football

Share it:

The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) will denounce the way of acting of a club that has not informed the representation of its staff when launching a ERTE, "although it is clearly included in the Royal Decree-law" of the alarm status.

Before the ERTEs executed by several clubs of different categories or that some have launched, the union announced that it has learned that some club has proceeded in this way, so will denounce, "as it has already done in some cases, this type of practice".

The AFE referred to the obligation of the clubs to report in detail and questioned, in a statement, that there are cases in which not reported "Neither the footballers nor has he done it with the union."

"Since the provisions of the Royal Decree-Law have not been complied with in any case, AFE has already informed a club, something it will continue to do, which will transfer the situation to the competent labor authority," the union indicated.

Women's Football

In relation to women's football, he also recalled that the Royal Decree-law is after the signing of the collective agreement, for what he understands and expects "that the club / s in question will have conveniently transferred to the labor authority the updating of contracts in accordance with the provisions of the agreement." "We want to remember that the state of alarm decreed throughout the country does not mean living in a state of lawlessness," added after.

As the majority union in the field of football, male and female, in our country, the AFE reiterated important aspects of the "Royal Decree-Law 8/2020, of March 17, on extraordinary urgent measures to face the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 "and that affect the soccer team.

Specifically to article 22.a, Exceptional measures in relation to the procedures for suspension of contracts and reduction of working hours due to force majeure, which stipulates that the procedure will begin by company request, which will be accompanied by a report related to the loss of activity as a consequence of COVID-19, as well as, where appropriate, the corresponding supporting documentation.

"The company must communicate its request to workers and transfer the previous report and supporting documentation, if any, to their representation," he said.