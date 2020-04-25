Sports

The AFE asks Health and the CSD to clarify whether clubs can test footballers for the coronavirus

April 25, 2020
Edie Perez
The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) has asked the Higher Sports Council and the Ministry of Health clarify whether the First and Second Division footballers They can undergo tests for the coronavirus.

From the AFE they argue that it is a decision that "must be adopted by the Government" and that is why they have sent two briefs to both organizations to clarify whether the players will be able to undergo such tests, as they explain in a statement.

"The soccer players have stated in the meetings they have had with this union that, in their opinion, consider that there are other groups that need more than them to carry out tests and access to other sanitary material at the moment, "they explain from the association.

They also highlight concerns about protocols for returning to training. "AFE again transfers the concern de the First and Second Division footballers on the return to training and to carrying out tests, understanding that this decision must be taken by the Government, "they add.

We are expanding this information.

