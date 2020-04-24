The Adventures of Tintin will have a new video game on consoles and PC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanks to a collaboration between Moulinsart and Microids, the development of a new video game based on the comics of The Adventures of Tintin Belgian Hergé (Georges Remi).

This is an action-adventure game starring the world's most renowned journalist and his little friend Milú, together they will take us back to the exciting adventures for which they are known and in which iconic characters such as Haddock or agents Thomson will also participate. and Thompson.

"This is really a dream come true"said Stephane Longeard, CEO of Microids."The adventures of Tintin have transported millions of readers worldwide and this opportunity will allow us to put our talents to the service of one of the greatest creators of the 20th century and his drawn hero: Our team members are fans of the famous reporter and the They will do their best to pay tribute to this franchise. We can't wait to get this project ready"

Microids' passion for the character is understood as they are a French company that has been in the industry since the 80s working on video games of all kinds. Perhaps their best known saga is Syberia and recently they have put on the market the outstanding Blacksad: Under The Skin, based on one of the most popular graphic novels in our country.

At the moment it is unknown exactly on which platforms this new video game is going to be released and also on what date they will do so. We do not know how advanced development is and it is difficult to get an idea of ​​how long it will take to wait.