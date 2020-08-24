The adventures of Peter Pan, Walt Disney traveling to Neverland

Share it:

If Alice in Wonderland was Walt Disney’s first major obsession, Peter Pan was no exception. It was 1935 when the Chicago filmmaker began to think about the possibility of producing his own animated adaptation of the English opera, immediately after arriving at the cinema of snow-white. As it had happened, however, already for other ideas, on his path there was Paramount Pictures, which had a feature film in the pipeline with lots of rights already purchased. This did not discourage Disney at all, who had a great affection for the stories of Anglo-Saxon authors, as he would have shown a few years later, when in the stage of the script of Fantasia he was told de The Hobbit of such John RR Tolkien.

He said he would deal with it later, because first he had to honor – and standardize, as he used to do – The Adventures of Peter Pan, by James Matthew Barrie.

Yet another challenge to Max and Dave Fleischer

The history of Peter Pan production has its roots in a battle: the one that saw Walt Disney for the umpteenth time being able to get the better of the Fleischer brothers.

Let’s talk about the other side of American animation, about the wonderful Max and Dave Fleischer, pioneers of cinema with their Betty Boop, Popeye and the Superman of the Forties.

They have recently come back into vogue thanks to the arrival on the gaming market of Cuphead, title that the Moldenhauer brothers they created based on the unmistakable style of animation founded in New York in 1921.

Disney managed to get the better of the race to acquire the rights, once again mocking Max and Dave, already defeated in the battle for Technicolor, and took home the possibility of making the Peter Pan feature film.

In early 1939, while Walt was taken from the recordings of Fantasia together with Leopold Stokowski, the Peter Pan story was ready.

In May, Disney put Nana’s character in the hands of Norman Ferguson, the animator of Pluto; in those of Vladimir Tytla the pirates and Fred Moore, the man who had upset Mickey Mouse in Fantasia giving him his pupils for the first time, the fairy Tinkerbell.

The struggles for a different story

Peter Pan it would have had, as had already happened, some variations on the theme, but originally they should have been many more.

Disney had indeed evaluated the chance to explore the origins of Peter Pan, so as to reveal one of the greatest mysteries that hovers around the figure of the elf dressed in green.

A year later, however, in 1940, Disney realized that he was going to overdo it and that such a story would be too complex to tell, so he went back to the original version of Barrie.

Climbing, on the other hand, into one origin story it would have required a lot of effort. The fact is that the story should have started with the meeting between Peter and Wendy at the Darlings’ house, with the aim of recovering his lost shadow.

Although the works were already well underway, the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 forced Walt Disney Productions to stop any type of work, taking action on the propaganda imposed by the Government.

Thus was the exit both Alice and Peter Pan was moved, giving way to Dumbo e Bambi in the first place, and to many other low-cost anthological productions.

During the war, several animators thought of leaving Burbank in favor of more important contracts, including Jack Kinney himself.

The famous animator, who put his signature on Pinocchio, Dumbo, Greetings Friends, I Tre Caballeros e Musica Maestro, he found himself working on the equally famous The Fuehrer’s Face, taking home an Oscar in 1943.

He also took care of the much loved series of forty animated shorts starring Pippo, which included the Olympics played by the latter. To prevent him from accepting Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s offer, Disney decided to entrust him with the Peter Pan feature film as director: unexpectedly, however, it was not included in the credits.

The hand of the devil and Gianni’s seriousness

When it finally went into production and Disney had his head focused only on one other project, that is Cinderella, the machine was mobilized: in the morning the scene was approved, in the afternoon the action was taken. And so on from day to day.

Those were the years in which the financial resources of the company returned to being of great value, in health: it was no longer necessary to fumble about anthological products that could not benefit from a solid study and salaries.

For this reason Peter Pan went into production with Alice and Cinderella.

Among the three, it was the story set in London that took precedence, because it was considered more cheerful and with warmer colors than the other two, especially Cinderella, which Disney saw too close to snow-white. And this is where Disney’s claims to change history inevitably began.

We started with what is the most visible of all: Captain Hook’s hook was placed on the left hand, making James right-handed.

The feared pirate from the unknown past could never have used the devil’s hand to wield the sword, so it was decided to mirror the choice made by Barrie.

Just in the opening minutes Wendy corrects her older brother, Gianni, pointing out that the hand is the wrong one.

But it was the scene set in the nursery that led to several variations: the first was that it was Wendy’s mother who found Peter Pan’s shadow, thus deciding to show it to Agenore, as in the original story.

In the second version it was thought to do so Nana went with the children to Neverland, telling the story from his eyes: an idea that was soon rejected.

In yet another interpretation, John was left at home for his excessive seriousness and boredom: it was Ralph Wright (one of the historical animators of Disney, and author of the wonderful Plutopia, the most famous short film starring Pluto), to convince Disney that a balance was needed between the brothers and that Gianni should therefore go to Neverland.

Another great debate arose over the relationship between Campanellino and Hook.

In the story of Barrie it was expected that Hook would try to kill Peter by making him drink poison, which was then swallowed by Tinker Bell, coming back to life only thanks to the applause of the audience in the hall with the famous phrase “I believe in fairies”.

Disney knew this situation was unrepeatable, so he thought Tinker Bell could just rebel and reveal Peter’s location to Hook, an idea that was later discarded again in favor of the kidnapping of the fairy, forced to reveal Pan’s hiding place.

Among the original scripts there are also scenes in which Hook was eventually killed by the crocodile, or Peter’s victory in recovering a lost treasure of the pirates themselves.

All ideas that were discarded because little in line with what Barrie told not even half a century earlier.

Fred Moore’s latest work

To draw the character of James Hook was Frank Thomas, one of the Nine Old Men: he had animated Pinocchio, the Seven Dwarfs, Bambi, The Queen of Hearts and Lady Tremaine in Cinderella and had carte blanche for Hook.

He created an elegant character, a dandy, a lover of appearance, style, fascinating and charismatic.

Supporting him was Wolfgang Reitherman, a few years later ready to take Walt Disney’s legacy on his shoulders.

Ollie Johnston instead took care of Sponge, emulating the work already done for the Seven Dwarfs, while a Fred Moore was asked to look after the lost children and sirens.

Moore was briefly fired from Disney in 1946 due to his drinking problems. In 1952, while he was working on Peter Pan, suffered a car accident with his wife, while returning from a day spent with Jack Kinney, and the next day died of a concussion at the age of forty. In 1995 he was named posthumous Disney Legend.

Per Disney music relied on Frank Churchill, which recovered one of the melodies of Alice in Wonderland which had been discarded to make the famous “Second Star” which opened the film.

However, the most criticized and contested song of the Disney production belongs to this soundtrack: “Why is the Indian red?” was branded not only as a racist, but also full of stereotypes.

When the film was shown on TV it was decided to eliminate this scene, while in many other declinations the character of Tiger Lily is completely decontextualized by the presence of the natives of Neverland, so as to avoid racist problems.

Anyhow the Peter Pan soundtrack did not shine with enthusiasm and originality, so much so that today, apart from “You Can Fly” and “Following the Leader”, very few songs are remembered.

Peter Pan grossed $ 87 million at the box office only in America: thanks to the numerous releases over time, the film has reached 405 million worldwide.

Among the most contested aspects of Peter Pan from the critics of the time we find precisely the modest soundtrack, but at the same time the excellent work on animation and on well-characterized characters, starting with Captain Hook, garnered numerous acclaim.

Peter Pan is one of Walt Disney’s greatest hits to date on a commercial level: we do not speak of the 1953 Classic as an absolute masterpiece, but precisely of a phenomenon with a very high rate of income.

Among Disneyland attractions, board games, sequels, live action adaptations and the series dedicated to Tinker Bell, Peter Pan it is, more than the story written by James Matthiew Barrie, undoubtedly one of the greatest works done by Walter Elias Disney throughout his career.