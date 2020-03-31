The adventures of Fairy Tail magicians in Italy on Rai Gulp are back

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the ups and downs of a not so excellent script, Fairy Tails he managed to appropriate a large slice of audiences from all over the world, thanks to a series of extravagant characters and a series of fascinating fights. You will be delighted, therefore, to know that the anime is about to return to Italy too.

Although the anime has been gone for several months at home, the series is still far from finished in the Bel Paese. In any case, the local TV channel Rai Gulp, with a press release released on its social networks and which you can find at the bottom of the news, confirmed the return of Fairy Tail on television. It has not been disclosed if new episodes will be distributed, but it is strictly probable that the channel will simply play back the reruns of the series.

Anyway, the appointment with Fairy Tail is set for April 3. However, the choice of the broadcaster has already had the opportunity to arouse a bit of controversy on the part of the fans regarding the time of transmission of the episodes, scheduled every day in the late evening at 11.55pm and therefore not accessible to the overwhelming share of users .

Finally, we take this opportunity to remind you that the creator of Fairy Tail is working on 4 new projects. And you, however, will follow the anime on Rai Gulp? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.