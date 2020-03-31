Entertainment

The adventures of Fairy Tail magicians in Italy on Rai Gulp are back

March 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Despite the ups and downs of a not so excellent script, Fairy Tails he managed to appropriate a large slice of audiences from all over the world, thanks to a series of extravagant characters and a series of fascinating fights. You will be delighted, therefore, to know that the anime is about to return to Italy too.

Although the anime has been gone for several months at home, the series is still far from finished in the Bel Paese. In any case, the local TV channel Rai Gulp, with a press release released on its social networks and which you can find at the bottom of the news, confirmed the return of Fairy Tail on television. It has not been disclosed if new episodes will be distributed, but it is strictly probable that the channel will simply play back the reruns of the series.

Anyway, the appointment with Fairy Tail is set for April 3. However, the choice of the broadcaster has already had the opportunity to arouse a bit of controversy on the part of the fans regarding the time of transmission of the episodes, scheduled every day in the late evening at 11.55pm and therefore not accessible to the overwhelming share of users .

READ:  DC on the emergency COVID-19: "Go digital", the managers of the comic books tremble

Finally, we take this opportunity to remind you that the creator of Fairy Tail is working on 4 new projects. And you, however, will follow the anime on Rai Gulp? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.