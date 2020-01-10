The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle is Korea's No. 1 box office

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Robert Downey Jr. celebrates that The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle They are already a success. And we have not gone crazy. It is true that here the film will not be released until January 17, 2020, but in certain countries it has already been screened. And best of all, he has done it with spectacular numbers. Without going any further, it is already Korea's box office number.

It is also literal that Downey is celebrating the success of the film. In fact, he has recently posted a video on Instagram to thank Koreans for making such a remarkable success possible. Also, the message comes with some emotional charge.

This is what Downey comments on his Instagram post: "@Dolittlemovie reached #BOXOFFICE @ # 1 in # Korea! #Thanks !!! I have loved you since my # 1st trip in # 2008 #DOLITTLE #teamdowney # 사랑 해요 한국 # 닥터 두리틀 # 박스 오피스 1 위 #hair @ davynewkirk #style @jeanneyangstyle (🎥 @jimmy_rich). ". You can watch the video below.

In addition, some celebrities have already commented on the publication or even shared the video. For example, Jeremy Renner or Jamie Foxx. Remember that Downey Jr. has the difficult task of forgetting the great interpretation of Eddie Murphy, taking the role of the doctor who is able to talk to animals.

The film has a stellar cast in which we find such important names as Rami Malek, Tom Holland, John Cena, Emma Thompson or even Antonio Banderas. His story will lead us to accompany Doctor Dollitle on an exotic journey with the aim of finding a cure for the Queen of England.

Sources: Comicbook / Instagram