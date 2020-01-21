         'The adventures of Doctor Dolittle ’could lose 100 million dollars: new box office fiasco for Universal after‘ Cats ’

Share it:

When we were reviewing the North American box office of the weekend yesterday – remember, long, since Martin Luther King Jr. Day is festive – I told you that 'The adventures of Doctor Dolittle' had "curdled with medium gas" in its premiere, raising only 30 million dollars in US territory and another 20 in the international market. After the information I bring below, it seems that I fell short describing the hit.

According to several industry experts consulted by The Wrap, 'Dolittle' is expected to lose up to 100 million dollars after its debut and not recover its 150 million budget. These data fit perfectly with the criticisms received in their country of origin, where they have described it as "anti cinema" and have come to affirm that Robert Downey Jr. seems to be "determined to sabotage the film" with a "totally grotesque" interpretation. .

It was seen coming

It is not surprising that the reception of the film has been frosting if we consider that its production has been anything but idyllic. The movie It should have been released in spring 2019, but delays, rewrites, layoffs, test projections with a feedback horrible and a whopping three weeks of additional filming, plus invite to anticipate the disaster, they ended up delaying until early 2020.

This serious the second big blow for Universal Pictures in just two months after the insane musical 'Cats', directed by Tom Hooper, lost about 70 million dollars over a budget of 95 million. Luckily, 'Dolittle' still has a card to play to try to make up the collection debacle, and that is the premiere pending in more than 20 countries —Including Spain, where it opens this Friday 24th — among which China stands out.

The Asian country has become an unexpected savior of productions such as 'Maleficent: Master of evil', which ended up recovering from a disappointing American box office, in which he raised just over half of his budget, tripling his income abroad to add up to a total of close to 500 million compared to his 185 budgeted. We'll see if the talking animals of Downey Jr. have the same fate.