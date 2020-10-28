the advances of Neil Gaiman

After surprisingly showing the first official trailer of American Gods 3 during the New York Comic-Con in early October, Amazon has finally unveiled the release date of new episodes of the series based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman.

The third season will be available in Prime Video catalogs around the world, including Italy, from Monday 11 January.

For the occasion, Gaiman posted a letter intended for fans with some anticipation on the new narrative arc. Find the full letter below:

“When we got down to business for the third season of” American Gods, “we had no idea what it was going to be like. We knew we wanted to go back to what audiences loved most about the book: that it was time for Shadow to go. to Lakeside and try to live a normal life.

At the same time in the third season we wanted to focus on the various characters and their paths, to show Shadow as he follows a path led by the Gods, by his ancestors, becoming more and more himself and at the same time deciding who to be and which side to stand on, that of the humanity or that of the Gods.

We also knew we wanted to tighten the bond between Shadow and the American territory even more by exploring what “America” ​​really means to the people who live there, talking about immigration and all the populations who have come to this territory bringing theirs with them. Gods. The new Gods of smartphones, apps and glitter increasingly require our attention, while the old Gods still want to be prominent.

America must be for all of us and “American Gods” must reflect this concept. This season is about that.

Full of drama, emotion, true realism but also surreal situations, it contains some of the best performances the series has ever seen. Bring back your favorite characters, some in new guises, and new Gods and characters you never met. I’m proud of our cast – of Ricky, Emily, of Yetide, Ian, Bruce, Demore, Omid and all the rest of the cast – and what the writers brought the story back to life.

The problems of Gods and people in the third season of “American Gods” are the problems of America today.

We didn’t expect the plot to develop so contemporary when we created it, nor did I think the novel would keep up with the times when I wrote it 20 years ago.

But I’m glad it’s happening now, in a year when it seems that more and more varied stories are being heard, honored and allowed to change the future.

Thanks a lot,

Neil Gaiman”

In the meantime, here you can find our impressions of American Gods season 2. For other news, we remind you that Gaiman is currently working on the television adaptation of Sandman by Netflix.