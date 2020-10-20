the advances of Emma Corrin

The fourth season of The Crown is expected among other things for the Lady Diana’s debut, interpreted for the occasion by the new entry Emma Corrin, and less than a month after the release of the new episodes, the actress has revealed some background and anticipations on the role.

Speaking of his experience with dialect coaches During a recent interview with Variety, whose video you can find at the top of the page, Corrin explained: “I love his voice, I really miss him a lot. It goes down every time he says something, which makes everything he says look pretty sad.”

The actress then told of theexciting moment in which she was chosen as Diana’s interpreter: “We were in a very stately house, we did the scene, and then Ben [Caron] he turned to Suzanne [Mackie] saying, ‘Can I tell him now?’ And Suzanne replied ‘Let’s read it one more time’. So we reread it and then Ben said ‘Will you be our Diana?’ It was intense, Josh was there in the room and it was incredible. I think he actually has a better memory of it than me, because my brain has stopped working. I’ve had a blackout from being offered the role to when I was in the car calling my family on my way home. “

As for thestory arc of the characterCorrin anticipated: “I love the Diana we meet at the beginning for so many reasons … this is the Diana that nobody knows. We all know what she was like when she was older, there are so many videos. So I was really fascinated by having met the young Diana . “

We remind you that the new season of the Netflix series will be available from next November 15th. In the meantime, we refer you to the posters of The Crown 4 dedicated to the protagonists. For other news, however, we point out that Dominic West is in talks to play Prince Charles in the final seasons of the show.