The adorable video of Lola Indigo dancing when she was little that will give you a smile

January 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
Lola Indigo, in a file photo.

Europa Press EntertainmentGetty Images

2019 was the year of Lola Indigo, there is no doubt about this. The interpreter who won the MTV EMA award for best Spanish artist prepares what will be her first concert at the WiZink Center on May 2 under the Akelarre tour, an appointment for which we are already warming up with 'blows' like' Woman Witch 'or' Lola Bunny '. Now, when there are still a few months left for that appointment, it was Mimi herself – because for us it will always be called that in privacy – that has published a video in which it appears dancing as a child and in which he shows that the dancer's skills have been since he was born.

Dressed in a ninety blue and white dress in the purest porcelain doll style, Granada's dances the theme of Monica Naranjo ‘The bells of love’, and watch out because there are parts in which the lyrics are even known. The minute and 26 seconds that the video lasts is not wasted.

As she acknowledges, this moment was recorded in her grandmother's house in the context of a New Year's Eve, an event she explained last Wednesday in the Andalusian program ‘Escala Sur’, a space she presents Roberto Leal. “I stood there and told them to record me,” says Indigo, who before jumping to fame in ‘OT 2017’ competed in the dance program ‘Fama’.

Now, in addition to not being able to get the song of Monica Naranjo out of our heads, they have made us want to ride a tribute while we learn a little about Lola's innate gifts. Very fans!

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

