The admirable gesture of the late pilot Paulo Gonçalves with a partner in 2016

Paulo Gonçalves He was one of the most veteran pilots in the Dakar. He died this Sunday during the course of the seventh stage of this test. The pilot suffered a fall at kilometer 276 on a land full of tracks and with dune areas of level 1.

The news has saddened the motor world, which cries its death. The same Dakar Rally organization was the one that published how the accident occurred. The biker would have hit a stone that made him fall to the ground and hit himself hard. He instantly suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest from which he could not leave.

Toby Price, one of the pilots who were right behind him, says that he found it on the ground, without knowledge and all he could do is notify emergencies.

It took eight minutes for the helicopter to arrive, a time that became eternal for the Australian who was waiting sitting next to his partner who was still unconscious. Gonçalves's body was transferred to Layla Hospital where only his death could be certified.

The same Portuguese already saw 4 years ago how a partner suffered an accident and it was he himself who stopped to help him. During a stage of the Dakar in 2016, Paulo Gonçalves was practically abandoning the race, being the test leader, to help his teammate Matthias Walkner. The Austrian had had a heavy blow and lay in the sand without being able to move. Gonçalves did not think twice and put aside the competition to save the life of another motorist, a gesture that will be remembered by many after his death.

The Portuguese himself has suffered numerous career situations. Another one that also caught the attention was in 2014 when he had no choice but to see how his motorcycle burned after suffering another accident in the middle of the Dakar.

He has had numerous blows, but he has always recovered by taking his motorcycle again as if nothing had happened.

In 2014 Paulo shocked the Dakar with his tears when he saw his motorcycle burn

Paulo Gonçalves leaves us 40 years old, father of two children, doing what he wanted most, give everything of himself in the circuit. Joan Barreda, who won second place in this competition, has been one of the most impacted with his death. In social networks he established a very emotional message to remember his friend: "You took care of me all these years as a brother. I remember the immensity of hours we spent alone in the desert, taking care of each other 100 meters away from each other, they will always remain in my soul. "