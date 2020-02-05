The actresses of Little Women, portrayed with 19th century techniques

Share it:

'Little Women' It has become one of the most remarkable films of 2019. Since it was released last December, the most current version of the Alcott classic has not stopped giving anything to talk about. Either for a luxury casting in which names like the one of Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Saoirse Roman or Meryl Streep, for the careful costumes or for the multiple nominations for important awards that he reaps (he has 6 Oscars nominations, nothing more and nothing less), there is no doubt that it has become one of the most relevant films on the scene.

If something has been highlighted by those who have seen it, it has been the fidelity that keeps the time in which the action takes place. Through costumes, stages or the script itself Greta Gerwig It places the viewer in the middle of the 19th century, something that is now even more tangible thanks to a series of photographs. These have been captured by Wilson Webb, photographer who has been part of the film's technical team and who, now, has wanted to portray several cast members in the way that would have been done at the time the story takes place.

The images have been made under the technique of wet collodion, as the author himself explained in the publication in which he also wanted to report the complications and risks of this process. The result, of course, is worth it, some photos in which Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scalen they are portrayed as the March sisters would have done.

Also, the photographer wanted to dedicate some lines to thank the patience of the actors, who had to spend a long time making these curious snapshots possible.

Although these photographs had been published since last December 14, it has been now, thanks to a Twitter post when they have gained fame and have managed to viralize.