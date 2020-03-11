The actresses of ‘Elite’, about season 3: Danna Paola, Ester Expósito …

Share it:

We're partying with the female cast of ‘Elite’: Danna Paola, Ester Expósito, Claudia Salas, Mina El Hammani and Georgina Amorós. This is what they have told us about season 3 of the series, their upcoming projects …

The course is about to end. He has to say goodbye to the classrooms of Las Encinas (at least for a while) and the classmates with whom they have shared drinks, dramas and crimes. Season 3 of Elite arrives on Netflix (release date March 13) loaded with new sauces and blood. The students of this prestigious institute face another mystery that will once again remove their lives. Everything begins and ends with a macabre party, a plot that was complicated to record, intense and exhausting for the cast, as they tell us. After the effort, now it is true to offer and dance for the return of one of the most anticipated series and for the friendship that has been born between the actresses who star in it.

Months ago we sent the ‘Save the date’ to Ester Expósito, Danna Paola, Mina El Hammani, Georgina Amorós and Claudia Salas for the big prom that Cosmo I was prepared for them. The day has arrived and everything is ready: princess dresses, bouquet of flowers to wear on the wrist and the best music. They are the absolute protagonists. None had an event of this type when they finished studying, so it's time to fulfill their desire and give them the end-of-year dance they never enjoyed. They are excited and make clear the union that exists between them. There is no rivalry, no stance, in the environment there is affection and admiration between them.

They put on makeup and dress like any panda of friends before leaving 'party' and talk about all the things that have happened to them in recent days. They are all. After putting on the last accessory they jump to the track. Will we be able to get between the cup what will happen in the next chapters? Find out!

Claudia Salas: “I have grown up with many Rebecca around me”

Danna Paola: "The public is going to empathize with Lu this season"

Ester Expósito: "Polo's death seems like a round closure"

Georgina Amorós: “I deleted Twitter because of the threats I received”

Mina El Hammani: "Lack of diversity on the screen"

Styling: Daniela Gutierrez

Styling Assistants: Jaione Zalduegui and Silvia Gómez.

Makeup and hairdressing: Naomi Gayoso and David Carreiro (Nuria Sáenz Management).

Makeup and hairdressing assistant: Joel Briand

Production: Asha Martínez

Danna Paola is wearing an asymmetrical space flamingo dress, neon yellow maxillazo, Marina Hoermanseder, fuchsia sandals, Aquazzura, and rings and earrings, from Bulgari.

Ester Expósito is wearing a green sequin dress with a neon yellow frill, by Cristina García, ille stilletos ’with Ermanno Scervino rhinestones and earring with a lightning pendant, Barokah.



Mina El Hammani is wearing lilac dress with polka dots, by Paul & Joe, shiny belt by Guess Handbags, silver platform sandals, by Giuseppe Zanotti, and hoop earring, by Bararokah.



Claudia Salas wears blue dress with fringes, Dominnico, black sandals with studs, Aquazzura, and climbing earring, Barokah.



Georgina Amorós is wearing a green and pink tulle dress and a pink top by Dominnico, green sandals by Aquazzura, and a pendant hoop earring by Barokah.

