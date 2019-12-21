The actress who plays Yennefer talks about the iconic bathtub scene in The Witcher

Share it:

Yesterday the series of The Witcher for Netflix was finally released and fans do not stop talking about it. One of the most commented and expected scenes of the entire franchise is the memorable moment of Geralt taking a bath, included in the last trailer of the series.

Internet is full of memes referring to this emblematic moment, although in the series, Geralt enjoys Yennefer's company during his bath, something that has not taken long to turn on social networks.

From the ComicBook website, they interviewed Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and asked about the filming of this scene:

"It's such an iconic moment, and I'm glad we both brought it to light and I hope it has everything fans want. I think Yennefer is there, and they have that from side to side, the way they they communicate in that bathtub, I think it's a key, in that bathtub. It's a lovely moment for them to let fans see how their relationship is, especially at the beginning. "

The relationship between Geralt de Rivia and Yennefer de Vengerberg It will undoubtedly be one of the main focuses during the second half of the season.

The series is now available in full on Netflix and has eight chapters.