The actress who played Asoka Tano wants to return to Star Wars

January 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Rosario Dawson has a huge legion of fans being the actress who gave life to one of the most beloved characters within the Star Wars Universe. Asoka Tano debuted on the television series The Clone Wars being the young Anakin Skywalker's apprentice. Although Asoka was always linked to the animated series, fans do not stop claiming her return.

Recently, J.J. Abrams included a brief cameo of the character at the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, something that greatly revived the public's passion for Asoka. Today, Rosario Dawson has posted a post with the hashtag #AsokaLives on her personal Twitter account.

The tweet in question to which the actress refers reminds fans that Asoka Tano would be about 40 years old during the events of The Mandalorian. The return of this popular character to television would multiply the reception of the Disney + series as it is one of the Jedi that has managed to conquer the public.

Clone Wars will return in a seventh season to Disney + next day February 17th.

