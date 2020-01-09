The actress who boiled Maria Felix with courage for her beauty

Share it:

One of the women who hit her beauty internationally without a doubt was María Felix considered the icon of the Mexican Gold Cinema, for her innumerable films by big stars like Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete among others.

But more than the talent of the famous Doña was the face that conquered millions even continues to do today, but it seems that an actress overshadowed her with her beauty and it is the Spanish Sara Montiel.

It turns out that Sara who started her career after María was a fan of it, but when she had the opportunity to meet her in some recordings, the super star took her out of the forum because she already knew of the fame that Sarita was achieving in addition to possessing a wonderful face.

And it is said that Mary did not tolerate that she was compared or that there were women as beautiful as she was for which she decided to throw her out, which caused the crying of Montiel, because she was fascinated with Felix's career, although she did not like it Well, I wanted to be the only famous one at the time.

"I entered the set and I just left the camera because she was shooting in front of a window or rather behind a window and Jorge Mistral was giving her the dialogue, so I left I went like this at the end of where they they were rolling so as not to disturb, and Doña María who does so because she saw everything and does 'that young lady who is in the background outside the set' I wanted to die "Sara said for El Gordo and La Flaca after being rejected more than twice.

It is worth mentioning that both celebrities have already died a couple of years ago, but they left a legacy on the big screen.