 The actors of the cast of Loki would also have a contract for a second season

Skip new evidence that the series "Loki" From the Disney + platform you will receive a second season. As we know, the series that have been commented so far from Marvel Studios for the Disney streaming service have emerged almost with the approach of a single season and there are very few that have sounded to have a second season. Officially, only the animated series “What if…?” Has a second season so far, basically because all the episodes they had have divided them into two batches.

The series dedicated to the god of deception of Marvel Studios would be one of the few that has been rumored a second batch of episodes, and now comes this other evidence that supports the rumor. Apparently, the contracts that the secondary actors in the series have would cover the possibility of returning for a second season, if you want Marvel Studios. This would confirm that at least the series has been raised with a view to the possibility of having a continuation.

Obviously the potential return of secondary have a great significance, especially since the series was related to “Doctor strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, United here the adventures of Asgard (or rather New Asgard) will continue in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. We also remember that it sounds very strongly that the series could introduce us to Kid Loki or Lady Loki, thus also giving us goodbye to actor Tom Hiddleston who has been playing the well-known villain since the first Thor movie of 2011.

The shooting of the series is supposed to have started this week but the truth is that we have not yet received any images or information related to that start, which is not surprising if the shooting is being done indoors as it was saying. Anyway, other information pointed to a start for February 1. A few weeks ago the actor Tom Hiddleston shared an image on his Instagram with the team of the series advancing that imminent beginning of the potential.

